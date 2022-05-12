Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $17.44 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $17.44 or 0.00061129 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $305.37 million and $14.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00292439 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

