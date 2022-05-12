Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 1005138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of C$491.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

