Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 150,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,319. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,138,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,615,342.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,500. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

