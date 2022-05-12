Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 150,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,319. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.
In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,138,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,615,342.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,500. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
