Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 1,490.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

