Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $83.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BKI. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Black Knight stock opened at $69.34 on Monday. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

