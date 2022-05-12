BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the period.

