BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK opened at $11.83 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.