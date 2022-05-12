BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
BHK opened at $11.83 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
