BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
