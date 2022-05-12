BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 53,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

