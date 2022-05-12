BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

