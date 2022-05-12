Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

In related news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 342,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

