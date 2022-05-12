Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
In related news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
