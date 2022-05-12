BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

