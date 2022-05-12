BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:BRSC opened at GBX 1,371.20 ($16.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £669.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,597.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,827.94. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,359.96 ($16.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230.28 ($27.50).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $13.00. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

