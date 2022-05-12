Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Blackstone worth $46,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,507,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

