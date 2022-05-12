Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.85

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 11550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 832,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

