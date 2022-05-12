Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of BXSL opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

