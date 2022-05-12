Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of BXSL opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
