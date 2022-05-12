Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,211. Blucora has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $777.23 million, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 208,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blucora by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 89,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blucora by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

