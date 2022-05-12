Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Blue Star Foods stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Blue Star Foods has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. ( OTCMKTS:BSFC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 987,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 3.96% of Blue Star Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Star Foods Corp., an international seafood company, imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat and other premium seafood products sourced primarily from Southeast Asia and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls the United States, Canada, and Europe.

