Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $762.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

In related news, VP Michael Difranco bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65,774.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

