BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Up 0.5%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.33 and last traded at C$10.30. Approximately 105,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 255,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.27.
Read More
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.