BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 11,033 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.