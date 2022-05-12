BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 40,729 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of AMC Entertainment worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 38.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after buying an additional 695,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 545,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of AMC opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

