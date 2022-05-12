BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.27 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 31.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $180.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.09.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

