BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.75 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 212,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

