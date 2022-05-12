BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,971 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Switch worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 670.80 and a beta of 0.71. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.