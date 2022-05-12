BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351,969 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

