BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 554.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,081 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.26% of Bloom Energy worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $199,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

NYSE:BE opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 2,354.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

