BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 233,502 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of Unum Group worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,437 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

UNM stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

