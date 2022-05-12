BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Incyte worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

