BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 66,334 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,334 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

