Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 800 ($9.86) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

