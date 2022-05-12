Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78.
In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.