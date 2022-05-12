Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Craig Hallum

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

