Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boot Barn by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boot Barn by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

