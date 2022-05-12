Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $367 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.88 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.99.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $345,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

