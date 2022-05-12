BORA Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded down 36.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded 59% lower against the dollar. One BORA coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $242.29 million and approximately $54.09 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

