Boson Protocol (BOSON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.98 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $27.67 million and $2.98 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00190506 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002770 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00298883 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

