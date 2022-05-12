Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in April

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the April 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bouygues stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. Bouygues has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $8.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2786 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

