Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Sells $42,550.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $190.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.29.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.