Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.21.

BYD traded down C$1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$133.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$183.78. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$130.00 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.5500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

