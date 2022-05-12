BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 540 ($6.66) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 490 ($6.04).

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 515.63 ($6.36).

BP stock opened at GBX 419.90 ($5.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 383.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 369.13. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.75 ($5.31).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($384.48). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($457.96). Insiders purchased 255 shares of company stock worth $99,206 over the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

