Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 397.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRAG. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$21.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CVE BRAG traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.67.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

