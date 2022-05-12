BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.80

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 15060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. William Blair started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75.
BRC Company Profile (NYSE:BRCC)
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
