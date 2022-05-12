Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €10.50 ($11.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Brembo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BRBOF opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28. Brembo has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces braking systems and components under the Brembo Racing, AP Racing, and Marchesini brands for cars, motorbikes, and commercial and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs/Systems/Motorbikes and After Market/Performance Group segments.

