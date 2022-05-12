Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €113.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($118.95) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($89.47) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($92.11) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.04 ($96.89).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €68.66 ($72.27) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €76.04. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($59.21).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

