Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.79

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 99649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

BNTGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brenntag SE will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

