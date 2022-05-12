Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Announces Earnings Results

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%.
NYSE BRDG traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,357. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
