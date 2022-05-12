Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Announces Earnings Results

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

NYSE BRDG traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,357. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

