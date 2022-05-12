BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.99

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 45687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $872.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,122 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $15,037,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

