Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.61

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 85986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 77.69% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

