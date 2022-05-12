Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading Down 5.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.69 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 2,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 640,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.
BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.