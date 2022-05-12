Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading Down 5.2%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.69 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 2,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 640,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

