BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BSIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

BSIG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 4,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,895. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

