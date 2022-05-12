Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the company’s operations were affected by the Omicron-induced staffing challenges and elevated inflationary pressures. Notably, a rise in food and beverage costs and restaurant labor costs, including wage rates, training and overtime, continues to hurt the company. Restaurant operating margin — as a percentage of the company’s sales — was 12.2% compared with 13.9% in the prior-year quarter. Going forward, the company anticipates high single-digit inflation for food and beverage and wage rates through the remainder of fiscal 2022.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $32.25 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,603 shares of company stock worth $1,043,255. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

